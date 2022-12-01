U.S. Marine veteran gets free roof on VBT home

Don Maurer, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lives in Van Buren Township, received a free, new roof for his home on Nov. 28, from Neighborhood Roofing of Ann Arbor, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the “Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.”

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Western Wayne County, Maurer was selected and approved as the recipient for the “Give Back” roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 375 military members have received new roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Neighborhood Roofing donated the labor.