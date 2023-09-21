Belleville City Council honors Mary Winter for saving lives

The Belleville City Council honored Mary Winter at its Sept. 18 meeting for her lifesaving efforts that saved a man who was shot in front of her parents’ business, Egan’s Pub, on Aug. 31.

The council presented a proclamation and then Acting City Manager Steve Jones presented her with a plaque as well, marking the saving of three more lives at or around Egan’s in the recent past. She was honored for being an asset to the community. Presenting the awards were Councilman Tom Fielder, Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt, Mayor Kerreen Conley, Councilman Jeremiah Beebe, and Acting City Manager Jones.