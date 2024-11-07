BACA raffle to support Missoula Children’s Theater next summer

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts (BACA) announces its sponsorship of a raffle to support the return of Missoula Children’s Theater summer 2025 for a musical production.

The raffle prize is two tickets to the Lions vs. Viking football game in January 2025. The seats are excellent, located in the lower bowl of the stadium. The award of the tickets also includes free parking.

Drawing will be at the Santa Breakfast at the Fourth Street Square on Sunday, Dec 8.

Tickets are $20 per ticket or six tickets for $100. To secure a ticket or tickets call Harry VanGelder at (734) 699-3023 (land line – no texting). Or, call or text Barbara Miller at (734) 516-0025 cell phone, accepting text messages. BACA will deliver the tickets.

Missoula Children’s Theater has been a very popular program for local children and well received by this community in the past. The Art Council is hoping for strong community support. Because the cost to support Missoula Children’s Theater is substantial ($7,500 for the week) BACA will be seeking sponsorships and ads for the program for the play.