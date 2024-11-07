Sumpter Township holds special meeting on Halloween night

Sumpter Township Supervisor Tim Bowman called a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Due to Early Voting at the township hall, this meeting was held at the community center gymnasium across the road at 23501 Sumpter Rd.

The purpose of the special meeting was to consider the following items:

• Acceptance of the Finance Director retirement effective Oct. 29, 2024;

• Approval to advertise for the position of Finance Director; and

• Approval to advertise for a part-time Human Resources/Payroll contract position, with salary and benefits comparable to current budgeted amounts.