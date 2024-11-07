Huron-Clinton Metroparks 2025 annual passes on sale now

What’s the best time to get the 2025 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass? Right now.

That’s because the parks system is providing a special $5 discount to residents of the five counties they serve* for annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2024.

That one pass can be used to access all of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast Michigan all year long. That means 365 days of nature, exploration, fun, relaxation and almost 25,000 acres of space to enjoy – all for one price.

Starting Jan. 1, the 2025 Metroparks annual pass will again cost $40 for residents ($29 for Seniors 62+) of the five counties served or $45 for non-residents ($34 for Seniors 62+).

But now through the end of the year, residents can purchase their 2025 vehicle pass for just $35 (or $24 for Seniors 62+).

Additionally, 2025 passes can be used immediately, even before the new year. That’s up to eight weeks of extra value with the same pass if you purchase early.

“Purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything our diverse Metroparks have to offer,” said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “Plus, it’s a great value. Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. It truly is an investment that keeps on giving all year long.”

Passes can be purchased at www.metroparks.com/shop or at any Metroparks toll booth or park office. Those purchasing an annual pass online will be asked to create an account. If they purchased a pass online last year, they will use the same account they created then. They can then use that same login information when registering for programs, reserving picnic shelters, and more.

McMillan also noted the Metroparks Annual Passes make a great option for holiday gifts or for corporate gifts and staff wellness programs. Invoicing options are available for business and organizations interested in purchasing 10 or more passes, and usage reports will be available for any companies or organizations purchasing 250 or more —a valuable tool for tracking the impact of corporate wellness initiatives. Learn more at www.metroparks.com/WELLNESS.

The 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks include Delhi, Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron Meadows, Indian Springs, Kensington, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lower Huron, Oakwoods, Stony Creek, Willow and Wolcott Mill Metroparks.

*Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.