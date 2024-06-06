At-risk Sumpter woman found safe in woods after being gone 11 hrs.

Janet Lesperance, an 88-year-old woman with dementia, was last seen about 10:45 a.m. on Friday when she left her residence in the 39000 block of Willis Road in Sumpter Township for her daily walk.
About three hours later, Sumpter Police put out a call to the public for help in finding her.
Shortly after 10 p.m. they reported she had been found uninjured in a wooded area not far from her residence by one of the three assisting K-9 units from the Michigan State Police.
Sumpter police also were aided in the search by the Michigan State Police Aviation unit and the Huron Clinton Metroparks Drone unit.
