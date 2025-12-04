Angel of Hope event set at Hillside Cemetery

The Angel of Hope ceremony, for families who have lost a child at any age, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Hillside Cemetery in Belleville.

This year, the Winterfest fireworks are scheduled for the same evening and they are being delayed until after the Angel of Hope event concludes. Both events take place in the area of the Hillside Cemetery entryway.

The yearly national remembrance is always on Dec. 6 and the day of the week varies. This year, it coincides with Winterfest Saturday.

The ceremony includes reading of names and tolling of the bell for each name read. Participants are urged to dress for the outside event.

To add a name to the list or to inquire about the ceremony, call David C. Brown Funeral Home