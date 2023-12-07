Clarification: School Supt. Kudlak: Mother reported teen’s consensual sex at school

In the Nov. 23 edition of the Independent, we reported that a mother came before the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 13 to say her daughter had been sexually accosted at school.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said that was incorrect and that the mother reported her daughter having consensual sex with another student under the stairwells. He said he recently met with the mother to determine ways to keep the two apart, and they did find a way. He said the mother reported that the teens had a lookout.

The mother gave the general impression it was a sexual assault, according to two witnesses at that meeting, who said the mother said it was seven times. But Supt. Kudlak said the mother reported it as consensual.

He said people are thinking that the school has sexual assaults when it doesn’t.

— Rosemary K. Otzman, editor