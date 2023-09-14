29th-annual ‘Half-Time Band Review’ set Sept. 20 at BHS field

The Belleville Band Boosters are once again hosting the “Half-Time Band Review” program on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Belleville High School Athletic Field.

Performers at the 29th-annual event include the marching bands from Berkley, Woodhaven, Garden City, Crestwood, New Boston Huron, Monroe, and Belleville high schools.

Admission is $5 per person with those aged 12 and under admitted free. Gates open at 5:45 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.