Order of Eastern Star #73 celebrates 133rd birthday

On Sept. 6, Belleville Chapter #73, Order of the Eastern Star celebrated its 133rd birthday with OES brothers, sisters, family and friends.
They enjoyed a pot luck dinner, topping it off with a resounding rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” and birthday cake. Entertainment for the party was crazy bingo with prizes and there were lots of laughs and merriment.
On Sept. 6, Belleville Chapter #73, Order of the Eastern Star celebrated its 133rd birthday with OES brothers, sisters, family and friends.