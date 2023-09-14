0

News

Order of Eastern Star #73 celebrates 133rd birthday

On Sept. 6, Belleville Chapter #73, Order of the Eastern Star celebrated its 133rd birthday with OES brothers, sisters, family and friends.
They enjoyed a pot luck dinner, topping it off with a resounding rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” and birthday cake. Entertainment for the party was crazy bingo with prizes and there were lots of laughs and merriment.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

Leave a comment