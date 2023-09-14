0

Alumni Reunion set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Belleville High School

Alumni, staff, and friends of Belleville High School will attend its annual BHS Alumni Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the BHS Commons, 501 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for a social gathering, school tour, and shopping in the school store. Dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $40 per person at the door. Advance reservations were at a reduced rate.
For more information, see Facebook: Belleville HS Alumni Reunion; email: [email protected]; or call (734) 546-2950.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

