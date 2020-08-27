Zoom Court Watching: Raymond Lee Bailey arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Sumpter Township was arraigned at 34th District Court on Aug. 19 on four counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and four counts of felony firearm.

The arraignment was done via Zoom and Bailey was laying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley set Bailey’s probable cause conference for 11 a.m., Sept. 2, before Judge Tina Brooks Green.

Attorney Samer Jadallah, who represented Bailey only for his arraignment, told Judge Oakley that Bailey stood on the divider in the Huron Township Police Department lock-up where he was detained after being brought back from Bay County.

Jadallah said Bailey told him he jumped down from the divider several times doing flips trying to injure himself. In the Zoom picture his neck is braced and Bailey told Judge Oakley he has a broken neck.

Bailey told Judge Oakley he is not able to get around real well and, “I can barely walk right now.” He told the judge he would like time to get a few things in order and continue his medical care.

Jadallah said Bailey has owned his own plumbing business for a long time and has no probations or holds. He does not have a criminal record, he said.

Judge Oakley said because of Bailey’s attempt to hurt himself, bail is denied. Bailey asked to speak to a court-appointed attorney.

Conviction on each murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison.

Bailey is accused of killing his former fiancée and her sister and their two cousins: Laura Tanner, Sarah Tanner Grupa, and Neil and Forrest Sampson in Laura’s home in the 24900 block of Martinsville Rd. in Sumpter Township.

Bailey, who reportedly had confessed to the murders to several people by telephone and text, allegedly fled the scene and then turned himself in to police the next day in Bay City.

When he leaves the hospital, Bailey will be transported to the Wayne County Jail for the duration of his case.

Bailey was charged with domestic abuse and assault last November, but both charges were dropped. The domestic abuse charge was dropped when the victim, Laura Tanner, did not come to court to testify against him.