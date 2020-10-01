Zoom Court Watching: Live exam set for Parker on 14 felony charges in Van Buren Township

Kenneth Lamont Parker, 40, of Ypsilanti is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $1 million cash or surety bond on 14 felony charges.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct – first degree, assault with intent to rob while armed, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), aggravated assault, six counts of felony firearms – second offense notice, and one count of firearms, possession by a felon on July 31 in Van Buren Township.

Appointed defense attorney Ben Gondek, at the probable cause conference on Sept. 23, told 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley that he wants a live preliminary exam for his client.

The live exam was set for 1:30 p.m., Nov. 4 before Judge Oakley.

Ashley Ryan Hampton

On Sept. 23, Judge Brian A. Oakley also will set a live exam for Ashley Ryan Hampton, 37, of River Rouge. He is facing three charges of criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree (relationship) on Jan. 1, 2014 in Sumpter Township.

He was arraigned Sept. 1 and is free on $5,000 personal bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim. Defense attorney is Thomas Reed Quartz.

Prosecutor Abigail McIntyre said the CSC charges are a mandatory hold of a preliminary exam for the people. In a Sept. 17 hearing the prosecutor’s motion to amend bond was denied.

Steven Patrick Murray

Judge Oakley set a live preliminary exam for 3 p.m., Sept. 30, for Steven Patrick Murray, 57, of Wayne.

Murray is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on July 14 in Van Buren Township. His defense attorney is Cait DeMott Grady of the Neighborhood Defender Service.

Grady said she has yet to get discovery from Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith and if she doesn’t have it by the time of the exam, she will move to have the charges dismissed.

Murray is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy, 30, formerly of Belleville and now of Roseville, had a probable cause conference adjourned for three weeks until Oct. 14 on two charges of possession of analogues and one charge of possession of marijuana on July 15, 2016 in the City of Belleville.

Her defense attorney is Cait DeMott Grady of the Neighborhood Defense Service and Grady said she has yet to receive discovery from Prosecutor Smith. If the defense does not have discovery by the time of the exam, she said she will move for a dismissal of the charges.

Grady asked Judge Oakley to remove Maull-Kennedy’s GPS tether. She said her client works at Edible Arrangements. Prosecutor Smith had no objection to removing the tether, so the judge ordered its removal.

Judge Oakley pointed out Maull-Kennedy owes the court $962 from a case in May 2016. Maull-Kennedy said she could pay $100 a month starting Oct. 23.

She is free on $10,000 cash/surety bond paid by a bail bondsman.