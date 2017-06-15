Youngsters can join Andy the Ambulance to learn how to call 9-1-1

Registration is now under way for parents of children ages 4-7 to learn how to call 9-1-1 with Andy the Ambulance.

This a free program put on by Huron Valley Ambulance that will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Plymouth Cultural Center, and on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Van Buren Township Fire Department.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at www.andycalls911.com .

The interactive program includes emergency dispatchers from Huron Valley Ambulance and local police stations doing mock 9-1-1 calls with the children.

There also will be a craft station set up for children to create an address magnet for their refrigerators and children can try out real medical equipment while treating a Teddy bear patient.

Ambulance, fire truck, and police car tours will be included.