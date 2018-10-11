You can watch VBT’s oral argument before Michigan Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Van Buren Township’s attorney Kaveh Kashef stood before the Michigan Supreme Court to give oral arguments to try to convince the court to hear Van Buren Township case against Visteon Corporation. An attorney from Visteon gave their side.

The court session was streamed live and is available through the court’s archives on You Tube. To watch Kashef’s arguments, go to https://courts.michigan.gov/courts/michigansupremecourt/oral-arguments/pages/default.aspx#