Yankee Air Museum unveils Creativity Hangar on internet

A new module of the Yankee Air Museum’s website was unveiled last Thursday.

The Creativity Hangar contains an array of activities for kids of all ages — many coming by permission of the Smithsonian and NASA.

Born out of the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order, this will become a permanent addition to the YankeeAirMuseum.org portal.

“Yankee Air Museum is well-known for being the region’s leading aviation-themed experience center,” said Kevin Walsh, executive director. “Over the years we have worked hard to maintain a fleet of historic flyable aircraft and immersive indoor exhibits. The coronavirus pandemic has not slowed our creativity. It’s moved it online.”

Walsh praised the museum’s curator Julie Osborne and membership director Megan Favio for “thinking out of the aircraft” to bring fascinating educational activities to the internet. According to Walsh, people will find stories, coloring sheets, fun experiments and do-it-yourself inventions.

“Yankee Air Museum is proud to be a Smithsonian Affiliate, and we work with NASA also, to inspire people with aviation history, current events, and the challenges of the future,” said Osborn. “My passion is discovering rare artifacts of aviation history, but working from home has provided an opportunity to take YankeeAirMuseum.org to a new level.”

Membership director Favio agreed, adding, “Creativity Hangar is something we’ve wanted to do for a while. It’s been fun for us and we know it will be fun for everyone who visits our website.”

Enter the Creativity Hangar by visiting www.yankeeairmuseum.org/creativity_hangar and be sure to visit Yankee Air Museum when it reopens.

About Yankee Air Museum: Established in 1981 the Yankee Air Museum is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. The Yankee Air Museum dedicates itself to educating individuals through the history of American aeronautics, aerospace industry and its associated technologies while inspiring generations through personal experiences to instill pride in national accomplishments.

Yankee Air Museum, located at 47884 D St., Belleville, on the grounds of historic Willow Run Airport, is currently closed in response to the COVID – 19 emergency.

Visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org to discover more.