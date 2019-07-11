Yankee Air Museum salutes first responders with free air show tickets

Yankee Air Museum is recognizing first responders with complimentary tickets to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, Aug. 3 and 4.

Men and women working in these professions consistently risk their lives, virtually every day. As a gesture of the Museum’s appreciation, two air show tickets (valued at $90) will be given to first responders, including police, fire, emergency medical technicians, tow truck operators, and those in similar capacities, on: Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The complimentary tickets will be available in the Museum Gift Shop on this day and this time only. The Museum asks recipients to present evidence of their first responder affiliation to receive the tickets. The Gift Shop is located immediately inside the public entrance at 47884 D Street, Belleville, MI. No purchase is required.

The general admission tickets are good for one day, either Aug. 3 or 4, of the air show. Thunder Over Michigan will be held at Willow Run Airport, with gates opening at 9 a.m. For directions, see: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow/directions/