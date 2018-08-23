WW II reenactment: Battle for Belleville is Aug. 24 on Main Street

On Friday, Aug 24, the Yankee Air Museum and the Belleville Area Museum team up for the annual World War II reenactment, “The Battle for Belleville.”

Military vehicles and reenactors will caravan down Belleville Road from Willow Run Airport, arriving on Main Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Belleville Area Museum Director Katie Dallos said Allied troops will attempt to liberate the city of Belleville and its local history museum from Nazi Germany occupation.

After the battle, visitors will be able to view a short vintage military vehicle car show and kids are welcome to pick up spent blanks on the museum lawn. Both events lead up to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, which takes place, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26 at the Willow Run Airport.

Dallos said visitors are asked to arrive early to make sure they find a good seat for the reenactment. Main Street will be closed, but seating will only available on the north side along the sidewalk in front of The Bayou Grill, Egan’s Pub, and up to Third Street because of the construction of the new district library on the south side of the street.

Dallos said the Belleville Area Museum currently features a Rosie the Riveter exhibit that runs through September as well as a new Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden.