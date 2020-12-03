WinterFest fireworks set for 7:30 p.m. Friday

The WinterFest fireworks will begin at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, from the Denton Road Bridge over Belleville Lake.

Fire fighters from the City of Belleville and Van Buren Township will be on hand as usual for the annual event.

The show, presented by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, has been expanded to 22 minutes. Also, Santa may make an appearance for the children.

The show can be seen from many places, including High Street, Horizon Park, Denton Road, and Fourth Street Square. Mike Kohl, executive director of the Chamber, said social distancing will be easily possible, masks should be worn, and the wide area should offer viewers the safety they need to feel comfortable.

The fireworks are being put on by the local Michigan Fireworks Club.

Just before the fireworks on Friday, Santa will greet children at the Belleville Area District Library, starting at 6:30 and ending at 7:25 p.m., giving Santa time to leave on his sleigh before the fireworks start.