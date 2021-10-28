Winners of Mutt Walk in Belleville

Cutest:

First Place — Titan (Tiffani Roland)

Second Place — Ziggy (Sarah Out)

Third Place — Myrna (Sharon Fewless)

Scariest:

First Place — Te Amo (Renee and Junior Osaer, Sumpter Township)

Second Place — Lucy (Diane Stahle, Canton Township)

Third Place — Bailey (Ann Robb) and Luna (Kennedy Wertz), Van Buren Township

Best Mutt:

First Place — Teddy (Gary Koscielniak, Van Buren Township)

Second Place — Najee (Veronica Kilmark, Belleville)

Third Place — Skippy (Sharon Fewless, Sumpter Township)

Best Family: Jesse, Rebecca, Declan Jenkins with Lukie and Amos, Sumpter Township