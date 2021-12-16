VBT DDA will pay for license plate recognition cameras in its district

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority agreed to pay for up to ten license plate recognition cameras within its district at its zoom meeting Nov. 23.

Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara explained the program along with Ryan Elswick of Flock, the company that the township approved at its Nov. 16 meeting to erect about 30 cameras throughout the township at a cost of $2,500 per camera per year. The exact number of cameras in the DDA district is yet to be determined as the police department plans locations.

Elswick and Police Chief Jason Wright answered questions and Director Mark Laginess made the motion to approve paying the annual fees for up to ten cameras in their district and vice-chairman Carol Bird seconded. The motion carried.

In other business at the hour-long meeting, the DDA:

• Heard VBT Director of Community Services Elizabeth Renaud give an update on the status of the Community Center Project and the Black Box/Cube Theater;

• Heard DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland inform the board that the holiday lights were put up in Harris Park and at the Quirk Road triangle on Nov. 18. She also said the owner of Old Glory Flags & Flagpoles has retired. Ireland said she was disappointed that he changed out the flag banners before Veteran’s Day and felt that it may have been done early because of his decision to retire. She said staff will be going out for quotes on the banner services and hopes to bring something back to the board in early 2022. She also announced the keyless entry access pad has been installed on the mechanical room door. This will enable staff to control access and unlock/relock the door remotely should that be necessary;

• Heard Ireland report on the Michigan Downtown Association annual conference that was held in Detroit on Nov. 4 and 5. Ireland was a presenter for the Introduction to Public Finance and Policy session;

• Heard Assistant Executive Director Lisa Lothringer report that the second of the two required annual “informational meetings” has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Dec. 1, via zoom. She said notices were mailed to the taxing jurisdictions and posted as required by law; and

• Also, heard Lothringer report on her marketing and outreach activities, including an update on the status of the new website design. She stated she worked with Aerotropolis to provide copy and photos for an advertorial with WDIV-Channel 4 for a publicity piece paid for by Aerotropolis as part of a marketing package it has with WDIV.