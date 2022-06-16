What Belleville Area Museum had been doing

By Tom Fielder

Historical Society President

Daily:

• open 4 hours, 5 days/week

• open Saturdays, half of year

• open late hours, 2 days per week (7 p.m.)

• open by appointment

• gift shop (local history books, postcards, etc.)

• archives open during museum hours and by appointment

• work with Historical Society (exhibit set ups, docents, staffing

Monthly:

• Third Thursday speakers (6-8 months of year)

Events:

• full-year historical celebration (19th Amendment, Scouts)

• Quilt Show (March) – children’s quilting, bed turning

• field trips – other museums

• take exhibits to schools

• guided tours – students, groups

• Harvest Fest – crafts, historical games, music, pictures in vehicles

• Booville – decorations, trick or treat

• cemetery tours

• Festival of Christmas Trees – decorating, opening night bonfire

• Santa at museum – photos, gifts

• host community tree-lighting ceremony

• Battle of Belleville – with Yankee Air Museum

• VIP Christmas party

This list was provided to Van Buren Township from the Historical Society to provide information on the current museum, which the township has kept closed for two years and counting.