Wayne County’s Got Talent show brings 250 to watch the competition

The Wayne County’s Got Talent show at the County Fair drew 250 people in the audience to watch 27 contestants perform on Friday.

Winners were selected in three categories: Junior, Teen, and Adult, with cash prizes in each category. First places got $200 each. Second and third prizes were $50 and $25.

Armani Young won first in the Junior category for his singing. Allison Hilliard won second with singing and Gianna McClure won third with dance.

Also competing in this category were Ejona Dano, singing; Haley Murray, keyboard; Fantastic Flippers, gymnastics; Maria Saaidi, singing; Mileena Hool, singing; Zapperr, costume dance; Ina Smart, singing/keyboard; and The Boe Squad, dance.

In the Teen category, Korbin Hampton won first for freestyle. Jada Turner was second with singing and Noah Kilmark third for guitar. Other competitors were Sara Saaidi, singing; Big John, rap; and Emma Marshall, singing.

Demeatry Brooks won top place in the Adult category by singing. Jessica Jolene won second place for singing and Jordan won third for singing.

Others competing in the Adult category were: ArrMarie n Gemini, dancing and rapping; Jen Cousino, singing; Maria Castillo, singing; Jessica Price, singing; Kitty J., belly dancer; Delsharr Jackson, Jr., guitar; and Reggie Ion, singing.

Judges were: Randy Brown, Ricardo Brown, Tony Brannon, Veronica Morris-Vance, Kellie Lance-Hayes, and Chasity Townsend. All are graduates of Belleville High School. They got together and donated more money to hike the original $100 prize for first places to $200 for first places.

4-H leaders Ann and Anthony Richendollar put the talent show together.