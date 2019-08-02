Water pressure tested at $1 million splash pad construction site

They tested the water pressure on July 13 as construction of the new splash pad continues at Van Buren Township’s Quirk Park. The $1 million project is still targeted to be complete and in use in August.

The Quirk Park Splash Pad will be Wayne County’s largest splash park, with a total footprint of 6,359 square feet. The spray area of the splash pad is more than 4,070 square feet and includes a dump bucket and 19 different spray features with a variety of PSI levels to accommodate zones for toddlers to teens. Benches, shade sails and picnic seating will be incorporated into the outer ring of the dry zone, with fencing surrounding the pad’s perimeter.

No standing water eliminates the need for lifeguards. The splash pad is funded by the Downtown Development Authority, the Van Buren Civic Fund, and Van Buren Township. Entry to the splash pad will be free.