Water main break in Belleville triggers Nixel alert

City of Belleville residents were alerted to a water main break by the community’s new Nixel alert system early Sunday morning, Aug. 2.

City Department of Public Works employees and others worked on the break which caused a lake on E. Huron River Drive between Bedell Street and Madelon Avenue, closing the street to traffic. Water service was temporarily stopped to make repairs and some experienced low to no water pressure.

At Monday’s regular city council meeting, it was reported there were three gigantic holes on E. Huron River Drive, with three companies and eight people working on it.

A week earlier a water main break on E. Huron River Drive closed down traffic in front of the police department for two days while repairs were completed.