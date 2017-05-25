Wandering sheep rescued and taken to Carleton farmyard

Last week the wandering sheep was rescued.

The sheep that has been all alone and hanging out in southern Van Buren Township in fields between Hull and Bemis roads was enticed into a van with another sheep and taken to a farm in Carleton where there are other sheep.

Jim Bevard of Sumtper said the sheep originally escaped from a farm on Martz Road and the owner didn’t come for it.

Marie and Robert Krouse live near where the sheep was wandering and would take out food to it and even bring their dogs to give it some company.

Bevard said he would get corn from the mill and put it out for the sheep. He said the farmers are out there plowing now, so the sheep was taken away before it could ruin anybody’s crop.

He said there are lots of coyotes and he worried about that for the sheep.

When people tried to get to the sheep, it would run from those who tried to get to it.

So, when a volunteer from Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue and her friend came to rescue the sheep, they held a mirror up before its face and it came forward because it thought another sheep was there. And, the other sheep they brought helped get the skittish sheep into the van so it could be taken to safety.

Over the last few months, motorists who could see the sheep from the roadway voiced concerns about the sheep’s well-being. It was a constant theme on Facebook postings and calls to the Independent.