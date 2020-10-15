Walmart Small Business Saturday Marketplace set for Oct. 17, 24, 30, 31

The plans for a Small Business Saturday Marketplace sponsored by Walmart were unsnarled by Van Buren Township after Walmart thought it was located in Belleville in making its plans.

The four Saturdays of the marketplace were scheduled to start on Oct. 10, but the dates had to be readjusted so Walmart could go before the VBT planning commission on Oct. 14 for approval.

Although the meeting is being held after the Independent goes to press this week, the marketplace plans are expected to be approved with some stipulations.

The permit materials needed to be updated to reference Van Buren Township and its Township Supervisor in addition to, or in place of, references to the City of Belleville and its Mayor.

Under the zoning ordinance, temporary uses that operate for more than seven consecutive days or two consecutive weekends require planning commission approval.

Small Business Saturdays will include free booth spaces for tent retail sales by local businesses and food trucks which will occupy 17,300 square feet of the existing Walmart parking lot at 10562 Belleville Rd. and be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, 24, Oct. 30 and 31.

Andrew Klungland, Director of Demos & Retailtainment for Walmart in Bentonville, AR, authorized the event on Walmart property in an Oct. 2 letter.

He said a third-party agency, Momentum Worldwide, will be on site managing the activation and will begin set-up one day prior to the event in preparation.

Dan Power, VBT director of planning and economic development, said the applicant indicates that the site plan and event design were created on current CDC guidelines, including limiting the occupancy to 50 persons, requiring face masks, using contactless sales transactions, and routing restroom usage to the Walmart indoor restrooms.

Power said the applicant must adhere to any State of Michigan Executive Orders that remain in effect, including capacity limits, social distancing, and sanitation measures as required.

In its presentation to the commission, Walmart said it is playing host to a fun, safe and inclusive experience that will boost small business success. “By using Walmart’s large parking lots … the common goal will be to support and enhance revenue and visibility for our local businesses impacted by COVID-19 …”

The promotional material also said, “Each of our Small Business Saturday Marketplaces will feature a changing and rotating line-up of local businesses and local food truck, celebrating and representing the spirit and generosity that embodies the very core of our hometown.”