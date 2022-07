Volunteers make 300 sandwiches in 30 minutes for homeless

Recently members and friends of Belleville First United Methodist Church gathered to make lunches for the NOAH Project (Networking, Organizing, and Advocating for the Homeless). The sandwiches along with fruit, chips, and homemade cookies bagged were later distributed by NOAH in the Detroit area, a small part of the 35,000 lunches distributed each year. If you would like to join in the church’s next sandwich-making event, contact Joy Dubin, (734) 218-3634.