Visteon to hold 2020 annual meeting June 3 at Grace Lake Lodge

On March 28, Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq:VC) announced it will conduct its 2020 annual meeting at 11 a.m., June 3, at Grace Lake Lodge on the campus of Visteon’s headquarters and innovation center in Van Buren Township.

Visteon is a company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers.

Visteon has approximately 11,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019.