Victoria Perez scores 1,000th basketball career point at BHS

Victoria Perez scored her 1,000th career point as a basketball player at Belleville High School. Her 1,000th point came on Feb. 7 in the first quarter against Ypsilanti Lincoln. The officials stopped the game when she made her basket so that an announcement could be made and she could be recognized by the crowd attending the game.

BHS Athletic Director Joe Brodie said she joins a select and limited group that has reached this milestone on the basketball court at BHS. Victoria is a senior with a 4.111 overall grade point average and she is still undetermined about her college career.