Victor DeLibera completes Eagle Scout projects

Victor DeLibera, Belleville High School Class of 2018, recently installed his Boy Scout Eagle projects at Tyler and Savage Elementary Schools. Victor said his projects are little, free libraries made so the community can trade books at these posts and “help children in our town become more literate.”

The library at Tyler is in a Dr. Seuss style with a sloped roof, a crooked door, and a flower pot on the side. The Savage version is in a different style. Victor belongs to Boy Scout Troop #793 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He hoped for an appointment to the Naval Academy this year, but that didn’t come through. He will be attending Missouri University of Science and Technology this fall and planning for the Naval Academy next year. He called himself a D.S. — determined student. Victor is the son of Margo and Victor DeLibera.