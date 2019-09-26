VFW Post 4434 celebrates 75 years, dedicates 105mm Howitzer

On Saturday, Sept. 21, a large gathering at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 on Bemis Road in Van Buren Township celebrated the 75th anniversary of the post’s founding in 1945 by WWI veteran Harry Agge and more than 200 other veterans.

The post also dedicated a 105mm Howitzer, with the Belleville High School ROTC Commander, Gunnery Sgt. Matt Barr, calling out “Fire!” and having a loaned Civil War cannon shot off from behind the post.

Guest speaker was Lt. Colonel Donald E. “Digger” O’Dell, who told of his five and a half years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Other guest speakers were Brigadier General Carol Ann Fausone (ret.), Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, VFW Commander John Blackstone and past post Commander Robert Krouse.

Geof Bush and Lori Day sang the National Anthem and Pastor Robert White gave the invocation.