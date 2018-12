VFW honors essay winners

At a special ceremony on Dec. 17, Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Bob Krouse presented awards to the winners of the local Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests. Autumn M. McGee won first place in the Patriot’s Pen contest and Sophia Meldosian, an eighth grader at McBride Middle School, won second place in the Patriot’s Pen contest. Ngan D. Vo, a sophomore at Huron High School, won first place in the Voice of Democracy contest. Commander Krouse said the two winners now advance to district contest competition.