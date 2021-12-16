VFW announces winners in Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen essay contests

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 Commander John Blackstone recently presented awards to students in the Post’s annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests.

Varshnavi Tummala of Washtenaw International High School (WIHI) won first place in the Voice of Democracy contest. Blackstone presented her with a plaque and check for $250. Her essay now goes on to the district judging.

Kanira Gregory of Belleville High School won second place in the Voice of Democracy contest. She earned a plaque and check for $175.

Olivia Underwood of Owen Intermediate School placed first in the Patriot’s Pen contest. She earned a plaque and $250. Her essay now goes on to the district judging.

Emma Lucas of Owen Intermediate School placed second in the Patriot’s Pen contest. She earned a plaque and $175.