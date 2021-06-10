VBT to host Movie Night in the Park during Belleville Lake Fest

VBT news release

In partnership with the Belleville Lake Fest, Van Buren Township’s Parks and Recreation Department will transform Van Buren Park into an outdoor movie theater.

Join us for a family-friendly FREE flick on Friday, June 25. The movie is “Finding Nemo,” which is about a clownfish that is trying to find its way home. This event is free, rain or shine, and open to the public. However, you must register at vanburen-mi.org/movie.

“We’re really excited to be part of the first-ever Belleville Lake Fest,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “When the Chamber came to us asking if we would host an event, I instantly thought about how fun a movie in Van Buren Park would be for families.”

The movie-viewing area will open at 8 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset, around 9:45 p.m. Before the movie begins, moviegoers can spend the evening in the park, pick their spot, play on the playground, and enjoy some free crafts provided by the VBT Parks and Recreation Department.

Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray, a picnic, or purchase food from a variety of on-site food trucks. Food trucks include the Elephant Ear Man featuring corn dogs, lemonade, and the famous elephant ear; and King Edward Subs featuring subs, hot dogs, mac and cheese, nachos, and more. As much as we love furry friends, please keep all non-therapy pets at home.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone as we kick back and relax under the stars,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Zaenglein.

To register, for the movie night, we’re asking residents to create a Van Buren Township Rec Desk account. (Van Buren Township will not sell or distribute your personal information; this account is for Parks and Recreation programs and events only). If you already have a Rec Account you can log in and head to the Programs tab to complete your registration.

To create a new Rec Desk account, visit vanburen-mi.org/movie. For more information or questions, call the Parks Department at (734) 699-8921.