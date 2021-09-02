VBT to host 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration event

Van Buren Township will host a special memorial event at Grace Lake Corporate Center, in the west side parking lot, at 1 Village Center Dr.

In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorial events being held nationwide, this special event will honor all the victims of the 9/11 attacks, including first responders and COVID-19 heroes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11.

“Not only are we honoring the victims and mutual aid first responders of 9/11, we’ll also be honoring our current first responders and COVID-19 heroes,” said event organizer John Delaney, who is second vice chairman of the VBT Local Development Funding Authority.

In partnership with local first responders from the City of Belleville, Canton Township, Detroit Metro Airport, Huron Valley Ambulance, Huron-Clinton Metroparks, City of Romulus, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township there will be a prayer vigil, bell ringing and a moment of silence beginning at 9:37 a.m., when the first plane struck the Pentagon 20 years ago.

“We will never forget all those who lost their lives 20 years ago,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re inviting everyone to stop by and help us honor all those who have fallen and everyone who continues to keep us safe.”

A car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 10 different car clubs in attendance, showcasing more than 150 vehicles. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a “Best of Show” award ceremony of the cars on site. The first 150 car show entries will receive a dash plaque and car show memorial t-shirt.

There will be local food trucks on-site throughout the event.

Delaney expressed special thanks to the generous sponsors for the event: Waste Management, Wayne County Community College District, Atchinson Ford, Stack’s Pizza & Deli, A-Design Line, Tim Horton’s, T-Rex Arms, Meijer, Culver’s and Grace Lake Corporate Center.

This event is free and open to the public. Participants will be required to follow all CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services guidelines.

For more information visit vanburen-mi.org.