VBT to hire youth for the R.E.A.L. Summer Youth Program

Van Buren Township is hiring 12 youth positions, ages 16-24 years old, for the R.E.A.L. (Revealing Exceptionally Amazing Leaders) Summer Youth Program.

Positions include field supervisor, leaders, and community ambassadors / counselors in training. All positions are paid and range from $11.50 to $21.50 per hour.

“We’re excited to offer the R.E.A.L. program to youth in our area, even during the pandemic,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re working on ways to engage the youth and follow the State recommendations.

“We’ve been running this program for two years and it’s always a lot of fun for the students and staff. The students walk away from the program learning real-life skills and build lifelong relationships,” he said.

The six-week program is designed to provide youth participants with the opportunity to develop marketable skills in a “REAL” work environment. Students will work in dual roles as community ambassadors and camp counselors in training during the three-day work week. Students are guaranteed 20 hours a week.

Deadlines and dates:

• Interested youth candidates must request an application packet via email to hrodriguez@vanburen-mi.org or by phone at (734) 699-8910 by June 1.

• Application packets will be mailed from the township by June 3 and candidates must complete and submit the application back to the township by June 14.

• The township will contact the chosen candidates by June 17 and schedule an interview on June 24 or 25.

• The program begins Tuesday, July 7, and ends Thursday, Aug. 13, with actual time to be determined.

Candidates must display acceptable work habits, have reliable transportation, have the ability to acquire and apply basic work skills, follow all rules set by VBT management, and demonstrate regular attendance during the six weeks.

“Students who participate in the R.E.A.L. have been so thankful for the opportunities they experience during the summer,” said Human Resource Director Nicole Sumpter. “We have fun, but we work hard to help our community.”

The full job descriptions are available at https://vanburen-mi.org/about-the-community/help-wanted/

The program will be altered to comply with the governor’s executive orders: required drug screenings, physicals, and COVID-19 testing; daily screening procedures and temperature checks; and travel restrictions in place through the six-week program.

Press release