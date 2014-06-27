VBT Summer Concert Series will be on Wednesdays at Van Buren Park

By Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

The following lineup is expected to be approved for this year’s Summer Concert Series at Van Buren Park and the concerts will be held on at 7 p.m. Wednesdays instead of Fridays, as in the past.

The subject is expected to be on the agenda of the Van Buren Township Board’s regular meeting July 1 for final approval.

Jennifer Zaenglein, Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, told the VBT board during its June 16 workshop session that the Recreation Committee discussed days of the week and thought maybe midweek would draw a better crowd.

She said as of June 16 she has received $3,200 in donations from local businesses for the concerts and she is seeking approval to use another $3,000 from the annual Waste Management Cultural Activities Grant to cover the costs.

This summer’s proposed lineup is:

• July 9 – Belleville Community Band ($500);

• July 16 – The Music Lady, children’s concert ($500);

• July 23 – Toppermost, Beatles concert ($900);

• July 30 – Annabelle Road, country ($1,500);

• Aug. 6 – All Directions Band, rhythm and blues, ($850); and

• Aug. 13 – Rich Eddy’s Rockin Oldies Band, classics from the ‘50s and ‘60s ($800).

Total cost for the concerts is $5,050.

The concerts are free to the public, but there is a $4 daily pass entry fee to enter Van Buren Park on the South I-94 Service Drive near Dunham’s.