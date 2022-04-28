VBT Senior Center closed, to reopen in June at Haggerty School

The September Days Senior Center on Tyler Road in Van Buren Township was closed as of Friday, April 15, to clear the deck for expansion and construction work on that area of township hall for the upcoming community center project.

Classes will resume in June at Haggerty School at 13770 Haggerty Road. In the meantime, several exercise classes are being held outside at Quirk Park as of Monday, April 18, at the following times:

• Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, M-W-F, 9:30 a.m.

• Zumba Gold, M-W-F, 10:30 a.m.

• Cardio Drumming, Monday, 11:30 a.m.

• Tai Chi, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

The plan is to use Haggerty School for Senior Center activities until they can move back in when construction of the community center is complete at the end of 2023.

Those with questions may call the Senior Center at (734) 699-8918.