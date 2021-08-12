VBT selects Frank Rewold & Sons as construction manager

Frank Rewold & Sons of Rochester was selected out of eight bids to be the construction manager for the new Van Buren Township community center.

The VBT Board of Trustees members present voted unanimously at their Aug. 3 zoom meeting to approve Rewold, following the recommendation by a team from the Community Services/Public Services Department.

Absent and excused from the Aug. 3 meeting were Supervisor Kevin McNamara and Treasurer Sharry Budd. Clerk Leon Wright presided at the meeting.

The contract will include a not-to-exceed cost of $19,740 for preconstruction services that will take place in 2021. After the preconstruction phase, the firm’s fee for scope of services is 2.25% of the cost of work.

The final costs will be confirmed in a future guaranteed maximum price amendment when bids are awarded for project construction, said Elizabeth Renaud, director of community services.

Now, the project design can begin. The community center is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Board members agreed that they were very impressed with Rewold’s credentials. Trustee Don Boynton said he drove out and looked at buildings they did and was very impressed.

In other business at the 46-minute meeting the board:

• Heard Trustee Kevin Martin read a letter from Supervisor McNamara on behalf of CEO Chad Newton of Wayne County Airport who wanted to thank Public Safety Director Greg Laurain and Police Chief Jason Wright for their department’s work in catching the person who stole the vehicle from Willow Run Airport and struck an airport officer. This was with the assistance of Dearborn. McNamara said he is proud of officers Seth Evans and Donovan McCarthy for their work;

• Approved the supervisor’s reappointments of Mike Dotson and John Delaney to the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) with terms to expire Aug. 12, 2025;

• Approved the VBT Federal Procurement Conflict of Interest Policy. It is required to be adopted to be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding. It does not conflict with the township’s existing Conflict of Interest Policy;

• Approved the application for a railroad permit (called the Preliminary Engineering Force Account Estimate) for the Iron Belle Trail project on Norfolk Southern’s Great Lakes Division rail line on E. Huron River Drive. This permit, along with the engineering of the crossing, will cost about $25,419. Director of Public Services Matt Best said the township is proposing to construct a five-foot sidewalk addition as a part of the Iron Belle Trail on the E. Huron River Drive at-grade crossing of the rail line. He said railroads like to do everything themselves and they want to design their crossings. For this pedestrian crossing for Iron Belle Trail, they will design the crossing that they will allow and give the permit. They inspect and approve. It could take from six weeks to a year for the railroad to do the work. Clerk Wright said this is a “turtle-moving project” and, “I hope it’s complete while I can still ride my bike”;

• Approved the purchase of a 2021 Smeal/Spartan fire engine in the State Consortium Pricing of $498,648 from R&R Fire, Inc. of Northville. It will be paid for with $260,00 in the equipment replacement line item, plus $238,648 from the general fund fund-balance. Fire Chief Dave McInally said Engine #1 is a 2004 Pierce and it is out of service. The cost to repair it exceeds the value of the vehicle, he said, adding that this purchase is part of a 25-year replacement plan. Chief McInally said this demo truck was available and it has never seen the road, “brand-new off the showroom floor.” He said the truck was in their building and now it will go back to R&R for stripes and lettering and should be ready within 45 days. McInally said ISO is coming out for a review and this new truck should help the township’s insurance rating;

• Heard the new Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington introduce himself to the board. Chief Washington said Supervisor McNamara set up the introduction. He said he is trying to get to all 43 cities and townships in Wayne County and he’s halfway done. He said he is in his 38th year of law enforcement and he is honored to be named the replacement for his friend the late Benny Napoleon. Next year he has to run for election to complete the rest of Napoleon’s term. “I call myself a servant-leader,” he said. “I’ve been a servant all my life. You won’t have to look for a sheriff. You’ve got one.” He said he will come back when the township starts having community meetings again. He invited people to call him if they have concerns. Office number is (313) 224-7491; cell number is (313) 213-5170; and email is rwashing@waynecounty.com; and

• Heard resident Steven Darke’s remarks that he enjoyed attending the Sumpter Road Corridor meeting and Directors Best and Power have done good work. He wants to ensure they stay with the township as long as possible.