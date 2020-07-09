VBT resident Jeniece Ballerini buys funeral home in Roseville

Jeniece Ballerini, a resident of Van Buren Township, has purchased Skupny Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Roseville.

She had worked at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Flat Rock and before that at Leonardo’s Italian Grille in Romulus owned by her father Leonardo Liparoto for 36 years.

Founded by Walter Skupny, the funeral home on Gratiot has been a part of the community for more than 60 years. Ballerini said she would keep the name going in the community.

Ballerini earned a bachelor’s degree in business at Oakland University and after working at her father’s restaurant for a number of years in 2015 earned an associate’s degree in applied science, with an emphasis in mortuary science, at Worsham College in Illinois.