VBT Recreation Committee seeking input on design of community center

Van Buren Township is seeking input on designing a new community center at the township hall, 46425 Tyler Rd.

“Last year we sent residents a feasibly study,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “The study showed that 76% of the residents wanted some type of community center that could include an indoor track and bigger workout facilities.

“Nothing is set in stone. We’re looking for everyone’s feedback on what they want this community center to include and asking the public to take part in designing a center that they can enjoy for years to come.”

To review the Community Center Study and report visit: https://vanburen-mi.org/community-center-study-seeking-input/.

Residents who would like to submit input and feedback can do so in four different ways:

1. Join the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1WTGFq8Ms and post comments, upload photos and/or videos of what you would like to the community center to include.

2. Email comments, photos and video to communications@vanburen-mi.org.

3. Attend Recreation Committee meetings, which are held virtually, via Zoom due to COVID-19, until further notice. Recreation Committee meetings are open to the public and held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The next Recreation Committee meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 9.

a. To join the virtual meeting or view the agenda of upcoming meetings visit: https://vanburen-mi.org/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/recreation-committee/. The Committee may meet more regularly in consideration of this community project.

4. Watch the meetings live on YouTube and submit your feedback in the comments section: https://www.youtube.com/mivanburentwp

“This project is an opportunity to bring what residents want in a community center into reality,” said Public Services Director Matt Best. “That is why we are hosting engagement workshops during the Rec Committee meetings and seeking input via social media.”

To stay up to date on news and information regarding this project, follow Van Buren Charter Township on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @MiVanBurenTwp. Or follow the VBT Parks & Rec Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vanburenparksandrecreation

Van Buren Township news release