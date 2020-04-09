VBT receives $20,000 from United Way

On Saturday, Van Buren Township received $20,000 from the United Way for Southeastern Michigan as part of a COVID Emergency Response Grant.

This grant ensures the supply and distribution of nutritional food, with $15,000 allocated to feed senior citizens in the township and $5,000 donated to local food banks.

VBT Trustee Reggie Miller submitted the grant, stating, “In Southeastern Michigan, 44% of families struggle to afford their basic needs. With COVID-19 in our communities, these families are particularly vulnerable, especially our senior population who are homebound and continue to be at higher risk when going into the stores.”

Funding from the grant will provide healthy food options, fresh produce, liquid nutrition and toiletry items to over 150 vulnerable households in the township.

“We’re purchasing the food from local businesses and throwing in a few fun things in hopes of bringing smiles during these hard times,” said VBT Senior Center Director Lynette Jordan.

“I’m so thankful we can do something positive for those in need.”

Deliveries are scheduled to start on Thursday, April 9, via the decorated Senior Center bus with help from the Parks and Recreation Department.

“The township board of trustees has made it clear that they will work to feed our homebound seniors during this crisis,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

“Thank you, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, for offering this resource to local governments,” he said.

Supervisor McNamara said for a list of local food banks, visit vanburen-mi.org . If you know a senior citizen in need of food delivery, Michigan Bridges is also offering food deliveries for persons 60 years or older. Sign up online via this link: https://newmibridges.michigan.gov/s/request-meal-delivery-reassurance?language-en_US&fbclid-IwAR2BeYWqScaAC7frkjJxQtnm3pLI60BSHA7aMvP1dqOoVEe1MR4VO_cGXOU

If you have needs or questions, call the VBT Senior Center at (734) 699-8918 or email Lynette Joran at Ljordan@vanburen-mi.org .

For more information on United Way for Southeastern Michigan visit: https://unitedwaysem.org/ .