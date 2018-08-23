VBT Police set road closing around air show for traffic control

On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26, Ecorse Road between Beck and Denton roads will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the air show at Willow Run Airport.

Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said westbound Ecorse will be shut down at the Washtenaw County Line.

There will be no parking on Beck Road, north and south of Ecorse, and no parking on Denton.

Lt. Bazzy said Beck Ball field will be closed in order to keep it clear in case it is needed for accident staging.

He said free parking for the air show will be along the North Ecorse Service Drive west of GM Parts and Service. People also may park at McBride Middle School and walk.

“Or, people could purchase tickets and enter the air show to watch it,” Lt. Bazzy said.

Washtenaw County will have traffic control at Michigan Avenue and the county line, he said.

The Kingdom Hall on Ecorse Road is having a large event both days of the air show and those events also let out at 4 p.m. both days, Bazzy said.