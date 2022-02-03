VBT police investigate shooting of 19-year-old Sumpter Twp. male

Van Buren Township police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old Sumpter Township male in the Walmart parking lot just before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said there was a transaction of some kind between two people and multiple shots were fired at the alleged victim who is still in the hospital. The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived, Lt. Bazzy said.

He said police are investigating and working to unravel what happened. He would not comment when the Independent asked if the person who got shot had a weapon, as well.

Employees at Walmart who sent word to the Independent described the incident as a “shoot out.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Van Buren Township Police Detective Michael Long at (734) 699-8930.