VBT Planning Commission considers senior living complex

A proposed development for senior independent living needs two approvals to deviate from zoning ordinance restrictions, so the project went before the Van Buren Township Planning Commission for comments from commissioners to guide the future decisions of the Board of Zoning Appeals.

At its regular meeting via Zoom on June 10, commissioners heard a presentation by Beth Ernat of Clover Development. Ernat has attended commission meetings over the past two years seeking guidance in the development her firm was planning for VBT. She also helped with the township’s new ordinance for senior housing.

Ernat said Clover has 17.72 acres of vacant, unused land under contract at 8470 Belleville Road, between Tyler and Ecorse on the west side, next to State Farm.

She said they plan to divide the plot and keep a two-acre outlot for future commercial development.

She said Clover has been in business for 30 years and develops only market-rate, independent living for those 55 and older. It is not a HUD project, but it is able to restrict the ages because of HUD rules.

“These are active communities, not full-service or assisted-living,” she said, explaining each unit has a full kitchen and washer and dryer, so the residents are completely independent.

She said a study has shown that within three miles of this site there are 20,000 people over the age of 55. She said housing values are over $177,000 so people can live in the apartments over 10 years without using any social security income.

Ernat said the development pays full property taxes and doesn’t impact the school district. The building is 137,580 square feet with 9,600 square feet of accessory structure.

She said the building is three stories and has a wooden frame, an elevator, and is ADA compliant. Each unit has private outdoor access, with a patio or balcony. The units are one and two bedrooms and there are 40 enclosed garages.

The complex would have planned activities, a community room, beauty salon, exercise room, and, also, a central laundry, she said. There would be storage spaces available for rental.

Ernat said planned are 125 units, which is 7.9 units per acre, with outdoor recreation in the rear.

She said this is in the Belleville Road Overlay District. The out parcel would be kept for future commercial use and the building set back for the residents to be within the wooded area. She said they would not clear-cut. They want the building to be reminiscent of home.

Ernat said it is conveniently located with access to Belleville Road, Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue and I-94.

The two variances that they will be seeking concerns the building’s siding and the garages.

She said they plan durable siding on 70% of the building, instead of the brick required by the zoning, and the ordinance calls for maximum accessory buildings of 4,800 square feet and they propose 9,600 square feet for the garages.

Ernat said these are to have affordable rents in non-subsidized living enclosures, and brick is not affordable. They plan stone and Hardieplank board siding.

She produced pictures of other senior living structures and said the brick looks institutional and not home-like.

Dan Power, VBT Planning Director, said the planning commission would be involved in the preliminary and final site plans for this development, but that evening they are just being asked to give their feedback to the BZA on the plans.

He said Clover will be making their case for relief with the BZA and the planners can help the BZA make the decision by offering comments.

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant from McKenna Associates, said allowing financial hardship as a reason would undermine the ordinance.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked if the physical design of the building has depth in the façade and Ernat said there are balconies every 40 feet, each coated with board and batten.

Commissioner Jahr said they are asking for double the size of the accessory structure permitted. He asked if an apartment structure in commercial property would be allowed that many garages.

Public Service Director Matthew Best said for an apartment building it would probably be allowed in the ordinance in a mixed-use district.

“This is not an unreasonable request,” Best said.

Jahr said if the size is allowable in an area where apartments are allowable, it probably is not an unreasonable request.

But, he said, the requirement for brick is clear in the ordinance, saying it must conform, and that is a strong requirement.

“I agree with Commissioner Jahr on the brick,” said Commissioner Joan Franzoi. “It was specifically put into the ordinance.” As to the garages, she likes them better than carports, but they should be broken up and not been in such a long row of ten.

Jahr said concerning the applicant’s comments related to finances, the BZA is not allowed to consider that.

“I don’t see a practical difficulty,” he said. “… brick doesn’t look institutional … My house is brick … I do like the development … and hope we can move forward with the project.”

Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said the garages are reasonable, but it has to have an architectural design that fits in the district.

“We say we are a premiere community, but we lack senior housing,” said Commissioner Medina Atchinson, long an outspoken advocate for senior housing.

“We have a human need for individuals to age in place … We have zero independent living,” she said. “As a premiere community we need to have living for all stages of life.”

Commissioner Bryon Kelley said it’s a great project, something the community needs, but the problem is with not following the look of the district. The garages, however, are reasonable, he said.

John Ackerman of Clover said the Belleville Road Overlay District standards are for aesthetic quality along Belleville Road. He said their project is 400 feet off the road and the front is fully wooded until the commercial component is developed and the building won’t be visible and is hidden behind other uses upfront and trees.

Krishnan said the state act says nothing about visibility.

Commission chairperson Carol Thompson said she, too, supports the project and commissioners worked hard on the design standards. She said she has no problems with the garages but agrees with Franzoi that ten in a row is too much.

“The guidance you’re giving tonight will be taken by the BZA as guiding points,” Best said. He said any additional thoughts the public has can be sent to the staff to be shared with the BZA.

“We don’t want to unfairly limit the size of the garages, if apartments can do it elsewhere,” Jahr said.

Zoning Ordinance Amendments

The only other item on the agenda in the one-hour-and-29-minute meeting was a discussion on zoning ordinance amendments for C, Local Business District.

This problem was discovered when public comment was held on the proposed assisted living complex for the southeast corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads.

Power said this was reviewed March 11 before the multi-month shutdown and now a June 24 public hearing has been set.

“This is related to a development in the process of being reviewed and there is a need for clarification,” Power said.

Power said ordinance references to dwellings in non-residential districts also will be amended.

Power also said on June 24 there will be a public hearing on special land use on the North I-94 Service Drive.

He said the commission will be meeting remotely for the foreseeable future.