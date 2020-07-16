VBT Planners vote to ease permit rules to encourage outside dining

“I am doing back flips. You can’t see me, but I am so happy that we are reaching out to our businesses,” said Van Buren Township Planning Commissioner Medina Atchinson at the commission’s regular meeting on June 24, held virtually via Zoom.

Atchinson’s face was not on the screen with the other commission members because she was having technical difficulties and had to participate by cell phone.

This was after a request by Planning and Economic Development Director Dan Power to pass a motion to recommend to the township board to allow administrative review of special land use permits needed because of COVID-19. This would be in place of having to wait for a planning commission meeting for permit approvals.

Atchinson reacted to the news that Power was already reaching out to help businesses because he wanted to get the ball rolling.

Power said it was a unique situation for a lot of businesses because of the coronavirus and they are trying to reopen.

They are allowed only 50% of usual customers inside, so they could move some retail and dining space outdoors. He said VBT doesn’t have the landscape of downtown Belleville or Plymouth where there are small spaces, but if a business wanted to take outdoor space for use, the township could help them.

“I’m asking the planning commission to allow us to relax some of the regulations that go along with the permits and they would be allowed to do so with only administrative review through October and without a fee,” Power said.

“This is to help the restaurants get up to speed,” Power said, adding this is not the social districts being enacted by the state to designate outdoors to share areas.

“We’re not there yet,” Power said. “This is case by case for individual businesses. He said he is looking to act on this that evening and put it on the agenda of the next township board meeting on July 7. [On July 7, the township board unanimously approved the policy.] “Our businesses in the community are hurting,” said Public Service Director Matthew Best. He said they are allowed only 50% capacity and members of the Downtown Development Authority and the community want to move with speed to get seats outside for Applebee’s, Dos Pesos, Twisted Rooster and a sidewalk sale at Belle Square. He said the Chamber of Commerce is excited.

Director Best said it would expire Oct. 31 and would help the township businesses now.

“A little thing to help them,” Best said. “Waiting for a planning commission meeting might put a business out of business.”

“We should do all be can to help them,” agreed Treasurer Sharry Budd.

Commissioner Atchinson said she would like to see the township not wait until the businesses come to ask for help but to reach out to them. She said the time frame is very short and she would be glad to help.

That’s when she was informed Power was already reaching out and she wanted to do back flips.

“This is a good idea,” said Commissioner Joan Franzoi. “Restaurants are having a lot of trouble. People are leery to go inside.”