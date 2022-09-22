VBT planners not enthused about reducing setback between homes

A proposal from staff to reduce the required space between new residences from a total of 20 feet to 10 feet was discussed at length by the Van Buren Township Planning Commission at its regular meeting Sept. 14.

It had been discussed at previous meetings, as well, and pictures of homes in nearby communities were gathered and studied to show what this would look like.

Commissioners agreed that having just five feet of space between neighbors was too close, but perhaps there could be flexibility.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Dan Power said Pulte Homes is looking at the 30 acres at the northwest corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor that previously had been zoned for commercial and multi-family dwellings.

They are looking at houses of 38 to 40 feet in width on 50-foot lots.

The reason for considering reduction of setbacks was to allow developers to finish planned residential developments including Cobblestone Ridge and Townsend Park because more housing options were needed.

It also was to fulfil a need for “attainable” homes on smaller lots because of an increase in the senior populations. Power said studies showed in 2019 over one-fourth of the population would be over 60 years of age.

Power said he understands the commission is saying it doesn’t want to go with a broad brush, but by individual developments. He said, from the discussion, that the commission doesn’t want to change the planned residential developments as far as density requirements and those would still apply.

Commission chairman Bryon Kelley said 20 feet is a really small width and it looks like they are doing a lot of work on the plans, but it only affects developers, who would benefit from that.

“I’m sort of struggling with that,” Kelley said. “I like the ability at flexibility.”

Power said the unfinished PRDs would not change. They would not be adding lots, but removing 20 feet as a firm setback.

“I like flexibility … but the photos make me apprehensive,” Kelley said.

Commissioner Bernie Grant said the density may change and more open set backs set as modifications.

Power said there’s an existing ordinance that rules out modification of building separation.

Commissioner Kari Barr the goals of this change was to help provide affordable housing and housing for elderly people. She said she was not convinced that 10 feet spacing is something we want. She recalled that Commissioner Grant pointed out the space between the houses may be open at the beginning, but people plan bushes and trees and put up fences interfering with the drainage.

She asked if the township had missed a development opportunity because of this and Power said there was nothing it missed out on.

Barr asked what the proposed Pulte development looked like and Power explained.

Commissioner Brian Cullin suggested that if they have a density situation and reduce lot size and have bigger parks and tell them this is the number of homes you can have, that might work.

“People love the rural feel and … we’re getting away from that,” Cullin said.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said seniors don’t want a second story and the homes wouldn’t fit in with Charter Club across Tyler Road.

Power agreed that smaller lots have two-story properties.

Cullin said he drove through Cherry Hill Village at the corner of Ridge and Cherry Hill and it looks “horrendous.” He said the homes all look the same and he doesn’t want that in Van Buren Township.

Budd agreed. “Don’t want that in Van Buren Township.”

Kelley said he has a concern with consistency. He likes options, but that really causes consistency problems.

Barr asked what was the next step if this 20 feet is nothing they want to change? To drop it?

Power recommended waiting for full attendance to make a decision or to send it back to the drawing board. Commissioner Medina Atchinson, who urged the commission to provide ways for seniors to live in the township instead of moving to other locations when they left larger homes, was absent from the meeting.

Budd asked what would happened if they do nothing.

Power said the consent judgment for the Ecorse/Morton Taylor housing development already provides for five-foot lot lines.

Kelley said he is sure Commissioner Atchinson would like to comment.

Power said they don’t want to make decisions to pigeonhole one site.

“I would like to look at what the developer would bring us,” Kelley said and Power said he was receptive to that.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr, who had remained unusually silent during the discussion, said he could see both sides.

He said it costs less for a PRD developer to put in homes and roads and sidewalks all together, so it’s an economic drive, not because the people called for houses that are cheaper and closer together. He said the township has to look at the health, safety and welfare of people and the closer setback is fraught with problems.

Commissioner Jahr said he feels there is wisdom in the 20 feet that was decided in the past and kept for so long. It seems reasonable, he said.

He said Cobblestone Creek has a preponderance of really good evidence that the township could waive the 20 feet. He said it sounds to him like the commission finds the 10 feet is awfully close.

“I’d hate to be the commission that invites the developer in and we have three meetings to say I don’t know,” Jahr said. “It’s not fair to the developer.”

“I’m undecided. I can see both sides,” Jahr said.

Commissioner Grant said it would be nice to have a list of reasons to allow changing 20 feet to 10 feet.

Power said the staff did have a list and it was changed to provide more flexibility after a discussion with the commission.

Grant said for changes to five feet they could list reasons, specific circumstances related to the site.

Power asked if the commission would be open to less setback in certain areas or a percentage of the block.

“I don’t want everything ten feet apart,” Cullin said.

“They’re not going to be building ranches,” Budd said.

“We haven’t missed out on any except this,” Barr said. “It’s not for the elderly. It’s two stories.”

Power asked if they wanted him to come up with more specific regulations? That could lead to more discussion and then no change, he said. He offered to bring the developer to tell of his plans.

“I don’t know about the developer,” said Kelley. “I don’t want to give the wrong idea, that we’re designing for him. I just want an idea of what he’s developing to give us firsthand what someone’s planning.”

Also on the agenda was a suggestion to change the 30% requirement for side- or back-entry garages.

Cullin said he doesn’t like to see garages dominate the facades, especially if they are three-car garages.

Grant said with a requirement for 30%, there could be a stretch of side entries and you would see doors all the way down the street.

Kelley said he wanted to keep these two ordinances together, but work on the first ordinance.

When asked if the changes being discussed would benefit the Scott Jones residential development announced near Sandy’s Marina. Power said it wasn’t for that, but that Jones had wanted 6-7 residence per acre density and the master plan was changed to accommodate that. He said it is still zoned single-family residential and Jones hasn’t come back on that. He conceded the changes would benefit that development.

Power said planning consultant Vidya Krishnan was absent from that night’s meeting because her autistic son was receiving the Ted Lindsay Award for Courage.