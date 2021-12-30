VBT planners not enthused about plan for fuel station/restaurant

Members of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission were not enthusiastic about a developer’s plan to build a fuel station and restaurant at the northwest corner of Haggerty Road and the South I-94 Service Drive.

At its regular meeting on Dec. 8 via zoom, the commission was asked to make comments and suggestions on a plan to build a fuel station with “in and out” groceries along with a restaurant like Applebee’s or Culver’s on the 2.5-acre site that has four parcels.

Sam Beydoun said he has owned most of the property for 20 years and has paid taxes on it.

“I also have purchased the property next to it which has an abandoned motel that has been an eyesore and a center of controversy for the community,” Beydoun wrote in a letter to the township. “I plan to demolish the motel and use the property for our development.”

He said their plans not only include a service station, but also EV charging stations.

“I know our petition is requesting a change in zoning that changes the property from residential to commercial,” Beydoun wrote. “I realize the proposed rezoning of the property is critical because it represents the gateway and image to Van Buren Township. To that end, I want to make sure that the proposed elevated signage and landscaping is of the quality that would make the gateway attractive for both residents and visitors.

“I know this proposed use may be difficult for some, but realistically the property abutting a major intersection such as I-94 and Haggerty would be unattractive to build housing because of the traffic, noise and close proximity to the intersection…”

The letter was signed by Beydoun and Robert A. Ficano. It was on the letterhead for Ficano’s and Bruce F. Rosenthal’s law office in West Bloomfield. Ficano is the former Wayne County Executive.

In the first paragraph of the letter, Beydoun and Ficano thanked VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara for reviewing their plans. Supervisor McNamara was not at the meeting and had not sent any comments for the board to consider.

The applicant listed on the agenda was Abbas Hamid, who explained the project to the commissioners.

In introducing the subject, Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said the applicant has not made a formal application and wanted to hear feedback from the commissioners first.

Director Power said the site has three parcels that are single family residential, R-1C, and one general business district, C-1. The 2020 Future Land Use map has the whole site zoned Low Density Single Family Residential B – 15,000 square foot lots.

A person in the zoom audience commented that the site would better serve the community as a commercial development, but not a gas station. He said the architecture presented was “quite tacky.”

Commissioner Jahr asked if the neighbors had been alerted to this discussion and Power said they had not been alerted for this, but a public hearing would be part of a rezoning request.

Jahr said he is familiar with the property and it is due for redevelopment, but it’s in a residential area. He said the township has been keeping the area south of I-94 more rural and, “Public comment would be interesting.”

Jahr said there are two gas station on the corner of I-94 and Haggerty Road and another one coming in the area. There are no EV charging facilities and that would be good and the property is two-tenths of a mile from French Landing Park and the Iron Belle Trail, which would work with a restaurant and EV charging.

Beydoun said EV stations will be big in the next couple of years because of all the EV vehicles and people might like it. Or, people might not like it, but hopefully it would work, he said. “I’m crossing my fingers,” he added.

Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said she would like to see a little more high-class building with brick, with it being near a residential neighborhood, not the metal and bright colors presented in a drawing. She also questioned the plans that show curb cuts on Haggerty Road for the project, along with curb cuts on the Service Drive.

Chairman Kelley questioned the train tracks on Haggerty and the curb cuts off Haggerty near the freeway and pulling the semis in.

“We’ll do a traffic study,” said Hamid, to make sure the entryways are safe and far enough away from the train tracks. He said Power had suggested the study.

Commissioner Brian Cullin said he can’t believe the township would ever build residences there. And, he agreed with Budd about not having metal and to make it look more appealing. He questioned whether another gas station was appropriate, but people could stop there before going fishing at the park.

Kelley asked if the three parcels would have to be merged into one when they applied for rezoning, and Power said they would have to be merged eventually and there would have to be a future land use map amendment first to make it commercial rather than residential.

Another speaker identified himself as son of the owner of the property that has owned the property since 1995. He said whatever they do here is going to be a state-of-the-art facility and they would like it to be commercial. He said it would be top-notch and with three other stations nearby, “We would have to stand out.”

Secretary Atchinson asked what other things they have considered for that property and the reply was they haven’t thought of anything else but a gas station and restaurant, as they’ve done in other communities. He said when people are traveling and they get off the freeway that’s what they need.

Power said the owner recently acquired the motel and Beydoun said he had been working to get the motel for some time and he finally acquired it. “Now we’re ready to finally develop.”

Also, at its 90-minute meeting on Dec. 8, the commission:

• Elected new officers. Bryon Kelley is the chairperson, Jeff Jahr the vice-chair, Medina Atchinson the secretary. Jahr was elected liaison to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Atchinson was named alternate to the BZA;

• Approved the final site plan, with conditions, for Burger King at 11550 Belleville Rd. to construct a second drive-through lane, along with landscaping and architectural improvements associated with the remodeling of the restaurant;

• Tabled for more information a proposal to recommend to the township board an ordinance for Adaptive Outdoor Retail and Dining with relaxation of certain regulations and extension into 2022 due to COVID-19. Jahr asked how many administrative approvals for this outdoor retailing and dining during 2021 and Power said there were just two applications, Applebee’s and BYC. Power said local restaurants move toward curbside pickup and delivery services instead of outside dining;

• Approved the commission’s annual report as prepared by Director Power and sent it on to the township board; and

• Approved the 2022 meeting schedule for the board which is the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of having only one meeting each in November and December 2022.