VBT planners consider Kenworth trucks for N. I-94 Service Drive

Kenworth has a lot of customers in the Van Buren Township area and found a large parcel of land was available in the township, said Bruce Brickman in explaining why the national firm chose VBT for its new facility.

At the Oct. 13 meeting of the township planning commission, Commissioner Medina Atchinson asked Brickman why they chose VBT.

Brickman, of General Development Co., said they also heard that the township was easy to work with for business development.

Kenworth wants to construct a 59,820-square-foot building with related site improvements for outdoor vehicle sales and vehicle showroom uses with accessory vehicle repair and service.

The 20.01-acre site is a part of two existing parcels on the North I-94 Service Drive between Dewitt and Morton Taylor roads currently being leased and farmed by the Budd family.

VBT Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, asked to be excused from the discussion because the property involved is property the Budd farm runs. The commission voted to excuse her. The meeting was by zoom and Budd said she was turning off the connection until the commission was done with the Kenworth item.

The commission held a public hearing with no public comments. After a presentation on the project, the commission voted to recommend to the township board that it grant special land use for the property zoned C-2, Extensive Highway Business District.

After a lengthy discussion, the commission also voted to grant preliminary site plan approval.

Vidya Krishnan, the township’s chief planner and an employee of McKenna, said there will need to be a lot split from a 68-acre parcel. There will be a single curb cut that is 32’ wide. The township has a plan for a future road to go north on the east side of the property and then west to Belleville Road, with cross access half way back on the property.

A five-foot sidewalk will be built in front but there is no sidewalk to the west of the property and a country drain there, so the plan is to pay into a fund for future sidewalk across the county drain.

Krishnan pointed out National RV is to the west of this property and Camping World to the east.

Ornamental grasses and perennials will be used in front in lieu of shrubs so the new tractors can be seen. An existing sanitary sewer runs in front of the property, but there is no water line and Kenworth will have to extend a line 600 feet to its site.

Brickman said the goal is to have the facility look like a high-end car dealership.

Treasurer Budd rejoined the meeting.

In other business at the almost three-hour meeting, the commission:

• Granted preliminary site plan approval to construct a secondary drive-through lane with landscaping and architectural improvements for the remodeling of the Burger King restaurant at 11550 Belleville Rd.;

• Approved another one-year temporary land use for property at 8705 Belleville Rd. for Atchinson Ford to park turned-in leased and new vehicle inventory;

• Postponed to a future meeting discussion on a zoning ordinance text amendment on outdoor dining and retail because it was already 10 p.m.;

• Heard Planning and Economic Development Director Dan Power update commissioners on Cox Automotive’s plan to reoccupy the building space formerly owned by Wellington Steel for storage and testing of battery packs. The site is a 19.24-acre parcel at 39635 S. I-94 Service Dr.;

• Heard Director Power say the Camping World redevelopment final site plan was approved in December 2020 and they demolished the east wing in September and are back to their original plans;

• Was informed Commission Chairperson Carol Thompson is moving out of the township and so will be leaving the commission. Commissioners and staff showered her with compliments on her work. She thanked them for the bouquet of flowers. She said she is moving to Elk Rapids and if you are passing through, stop and say, “hi”;

• Was informed Matthew Best, director of public services, is also leaving. Commissioners wished him good luck and said he will be very much missed. Best said, “You are in good hands with Dan Power.”